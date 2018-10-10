Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Wednesday
Winslow will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is giving a myriad of players the night off, and Winslow is no exception. His next chance to take the floor is the Heat's final preseason game Friday against the Hawks.
