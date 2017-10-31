Heat's Justise Winslow: Perfect from field in Monday's loss

Winslow went for 10 points (5-5 FG), eight rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-122 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Winslow matched his season high in scoring while seeing his most minutes thus far through the first six tilts. The third-year forward has been solid, albeit in a reserve role, as his lack of outside shooting ability makes it tough for coach Erik Spoelstra to fit him into some lineups. With that being said, if Winslow continues to play at a high level, Spoelstra will be forced to find him more time.