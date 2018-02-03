Heat's Justise Winslow: Picks up start Saturday

Winslow will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The Heat are switching up their lineup with Hassan Whiteside (illness) unavailable, starting Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front while giving Winslow the nod over Tyler Johnson in the backcourt. Winslow is averaging 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 starts this season.