Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Placed in concussion protocol

Winslow was placed in concussion protocol Thursday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow was reportedly dealing with a headache, but the team has since announced that he's in concussion protocol. There's no timetable for a return at this point, as he won't be cleared until passing through the league-mandated process.

More News
Our Latest Stories