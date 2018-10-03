Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 25 minutes in start

Winslow scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with three assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's preseason loss to Charlotte.

Winslow started at small forward for the second straight game, though the Heat were without James Johnson (hernia), Josh Richardson (quad) and Wayne Ellington (ankle), so the situation probably isn't worth reading too far into. Regardless, Winslow will again be a key piece in Miami's rotation during the regular season, whether it's as a starter or a reserve.