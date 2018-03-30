Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 26 minutes off bench Thursday

Winslow collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to

Winslow has now collected nine rebounds in consecutive games, to go along with his roughly 10-point production. As long as Winslow continues to see minutes off the bench, stat lines like Thursday should become the regular for the athletic small forward.

