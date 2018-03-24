Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in loss

Winslow finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder.

Winslow's relevance continued Friday, finishing in double-figures for the sixth time in his last seven games. After a slow start to the season, he has actually been very consistent over the past month, putting up top 100 value over that time. He possesses a nice all-around fantasy game, able to contribute in a number of areas on any given night. He is not a must-own player but is certainly worth a look if you don't like the guy on the end of your bench.