Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in Sunday's loss

Winslow had nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.

Winslow was one of five players on the team to see 30-plus minutes, as he shook off the quadriceps contusion and earned ample time off the bench. Winslow saw just 25 and 17 minutes in James Johnson's first two games back in the lineup, so there was some initial cause for concern about the 22-year-old forward's role going forward. However, Winslow posted a double-double in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Bulls, while Johnson has struggled with his shot since returning.