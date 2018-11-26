Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in Sunday's loss
Winslow had nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.
Winslow was one of five players on the team to see 30-plus minutes, as he shook off the quadriceps contusion and earned ample time off the bench. Winslow saw just 25 and 17 minutes in James Johnson's first two games back in the lineup, so there was some initial cause for concern about the 22-year-old forward's role going forward. However, Winslow posted a double-double in 29 minutes during Friday's win over the Bulls, while Johnson has struggled with his shot since returning.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Entering starting lineup Monday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Records double-double in 37 minutes•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...