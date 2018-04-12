Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 37 minutes in Wednesday's victory
Winslow had 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over Toronto.
Despite some inconsistencies, Winslow has had a strong season. He has carved out a nice role for himself and has managed to be relevant in a number of fantasy formats. He does have some concerns around his game but it was certainly a step in the right direction and he should be set for an important role in the playoffs.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads bench with 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays well down the stretch•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 26 minutes off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team in rebounds off bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....