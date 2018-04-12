Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 37 minutes in Wednesday's victory

Winslow had 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over Toronto.

Despite some inconsistencies, Winslow has had a strong season. He has carved out a nice role for himself and has managed to be relevant in a number of fantasy formats. He does have some concerns around his game but it was certainly a step in the right direction and he should be set for an important role in the playoffs.