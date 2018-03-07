Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays team high 38 minutes in loss
Winslow collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to Washington.
Winslow, along with some other bench players, outshone the starters as the Heat fell in a nailbiter to the Wizards. He has been on a roll lately much to the surprise of many owners. He has now scored in double-figures in five of his last six games while also averaging six rebounds and two steals per game. While there is some doubt as to whether this production is sustainable, he is worth grabbing while he is hot.
