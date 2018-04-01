Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays well down the stretch
Winslow contributed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to the Nets.
Winslow was the Heat's best player down the stretch, almost helping them secure the victory. He made some nice drives to the basket as well as some huge defensive plays. He has developed a nice all-around game over the past few weeks and has become more involved on both ends of the floor. There are some questions around his efficiency but he does seem to have been more selective with his shots of late. His upside remains questionable but he as at least put himself in the discussion for standard league ownership heading into next season.
