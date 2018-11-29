Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Friday
Winslow is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans with a right knee contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow played a typical dosage of 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks, and it doesn't look like the knee injury is anything serious. His status will still need to be confirmed for Friday, but chances are Winslow is going to be a full go.
