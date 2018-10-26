Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Saturday's contest

Winslow (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game agains the Trail Blazers, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Winslow was slated to make his season debut Wednesday against the Knicks but hamstring tightness during warmups prevented him from participating. Although it appears that the Heat aren't rushing Winslow back anytime soon, the Heat may end up playing the former Duke standout due to teammates James Johnson (hernia) out and Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) also probable for Saturday's game.