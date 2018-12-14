Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable Friday

Winslow is listed as probable ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due right calf tightness.

It's currently unknown about the severity of Winslow's injury and when it occurred but the Duke product is officially listed as probable for Friday's contest against Memphis. If the Heat are cautious about Winslow's injury and ultimately hold him out Friday, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk are two candidates that could see increase minutes.