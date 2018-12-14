Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable Friday
Winslow is listed as probable ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due right calf tightness.
It's currently unknown about the severity of Winslow's injury and when it occurred but the Duke product is officially listed as probable for Friday's contest against Memphis. If the Heat are cautious about Winslow's injury and ultimately hold him out Friday, James Johnson and Kelly Olynyk are two candidates that could see increase minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team despite bench role•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Continues strong play in victory•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Superb night off bench•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes 14 points in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Friday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.