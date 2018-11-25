Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable Sunday vs. Raptors

Winslow is probable Sunday against the Raptors due to a quadriceps contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow presumably suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Bulls, where he came off the bench to post 10 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes. The injury doesn't seem to be serious, and Winslow will most likely take the court Sunday. An update may be provided after morning shootaround.