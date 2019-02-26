Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable vs. Golden State

Winslow (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Warriors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow failed to practice with his teammates Tuesday, but he did get a workout in afterward, and he evidently feels good enough to warrant a probable tag. Assuming he is officially cleared by the Heat, Winslow should rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday.

