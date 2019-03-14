Heat's Justise Winslow: Productive in win
Winslow finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in the Heat's win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Winslow led his team in scoring in Wednesday's blowout win, though he likely could have gone for more had the game not gotten out of hand so quickly. Winslow has been a quality option in his last seven games, posting averages of 13.9 points, 5.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
