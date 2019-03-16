Heat's Justise Winslow: Questiaonble Sunday

Winslow (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow apparently suffered a bruise in his right thigh during Friday's loss to the Bucks. While the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, if Winslow were forced to miss Sunday's game, Goran Dragic would likely draw the start and see heavy run.