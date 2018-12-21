Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable for Saturday

Winslow (ankle) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow's ankle injury has been lingering for almost a week now after he suffered it in Sunday's win over the Pelicans. Winslow's absence from practice is certainly not an encouraging sign, but more on his status should come following the team's shootaround Saturday morning.