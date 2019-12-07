Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable Sunday
Winslow is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a lower-back strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has played just ten of a possible 21 games so far this season due to multiple injuries. This back issue is a new one and his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to tip-off. Goran Dragic (groin) has already been ruled out, so Kendrick Nunn and Jimmy Butler could be the only healthy ball-handlers available Sunday if Winslow is unable to give it a go.
