Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable Wednesday
Winslow (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow hasn't played since March 15 against Milwaukee due to a hampering thigh injury, a string of nine straight outings. However, the Duke product appears to be recovering just fine and could possible return in time for the Heat's next contest against the Celtics on Wednesday. If, for some reason, Winslow is deemed inactive for the matchup, Goran Dragic will likely start once again.
