Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable with back injury
Winslow is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks due to lower back soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not exactly clear when Winslow suffered the injury, though he was a poor 1-of-7 from the field during the Heat's most recent outing. More information on his availability should arrive as the team ramps up its activity level leading up to tipoff. If Winslow ends up sidelined, Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro could see expanded roles.
