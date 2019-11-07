Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable with headache

Winslow is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a headache, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow's availability should clear up closer to tip-off. If he's unable to play, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro would be candidates to see increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories