Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable with headache
Winslow is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a headache, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow's availability should clear up closer to tip-off. If he's unable to play, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro would be candidates to see increased run.
