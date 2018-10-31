Heat's Justise Winslow: Quiet in 30 minutes
Winslow had five points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in Tuesday's loss to the Hornets.
Playing in his third game of the season, Winslow saw a season-high 30 minutes off the bench, but he was quiet on the offensive end, though his five assists and defensive contributions were a positive sign. It's unclear if coach Erik Spoelstra will continue to bring Winslow off the bench, or if he'll get a chance to start at power forward at some point over Kelly Olynyk, who played 21 minutes Tuesday.
