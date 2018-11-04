Heat's Justise Winslow: Records double-double in 37 minutes
Winslow scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed ten rebounds, dished eight assists, recorded two steals and blocked two shots in 37 minutes Saturday in Miami's loss to Atlanta.
Winslow got the start in place of an injured Goran Dragic (toe) and did a little bit of everything for Miami as he came just two assists shy of a triple-double. The fourth-year swingman has never been much of a creator, but his eight assists do represent a career-high. There isn't much to note at the moment, but Winslow is an interesting player to keep an eye on throughout the season because of the well-rounded game that has made surprise appearances over the course of his young career.
