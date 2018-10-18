Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains doubtful for Thursday

Winslow (hamstring) remains doubtful for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winlsow missed Wednesday's opener with a sore right hamstring and it was also reported that he'd likely remain out Thursday. That's been backed up by this most recent report, as Winslow has officially been given a doubtful designation. Barring some sort of surprise, look for Winslow to be ruled out at some point closer to tip-off.