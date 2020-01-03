Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Friday
Winslow (back) was ruled out for Friday's game at Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow will be sidelined for the 14th straight game due to the lower-back bone bruise. The 23-year-old is without an official timetable for his return, but his next chance to do so will be Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...