Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Friday

Winslow (back) was ruled out for Friday's game at Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow will be sidelined for the 14th straight game due to the lower-back bone bruise. The 23-year-old is without an official timetable for his return, but his next chance to do so will be Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.

