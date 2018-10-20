Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Saturday

Winslow (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Winslow will miss his third straight game to kick off the season. On a positive note he did participate in Saturday morning's shootaround and appears close to a return. Coach Erik Spoelstra just wants him to log a full practice before suiting up for a game. Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks is a likely candidate for his season debut.