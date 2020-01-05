Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Sunday
Winslow (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow was considered questionable for Sunday's contest but will end up missing his 15th consecutive game. The 23-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday at Indiana.
