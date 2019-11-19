Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Wednesday

Winslow (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow failed to practice Monday, so it's unsurprising to see that he's been ruled out for his sixth straight contest due to a concussion. His next opportunity to take the court will come Friday in Chicago.

