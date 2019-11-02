Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains questionable for Sunday
Winslow is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Rockets.
Winslow continues to struggle with lower back stiffness and is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game Sunday. If he's held out, look for Kendrick Nunn to get a second-straight start at point guard.
