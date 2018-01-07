Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains sidelined Sunday

Winslow (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With Sunday's absence, Winslow will now have missed 12 consecutive games with a troublesome left knee strain. The forward was able to participate in non-contact practice Thursday, so he does appear to be making progress and could make his way back to the court in the coming days. We'll have to wait and see if he'll be cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.