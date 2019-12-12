Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains sidelined

Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a lower-back strain. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return for the second half of Miami's back-to-back set Saturday in Dallas.

