Heat's Justise Winslow: Resting Friday
Winslow will be rested for Friday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The expectation was that Winslow would play Friday after getting Wednesday night off, but the Heat will hold him out of the preseason finale on a precautionary basis. Expect the Duke product to be back in action for the regular season opener.
