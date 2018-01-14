Heat's Justise Winslow: Returns from injury Sunday
Winslow (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow will return to the court after missing the past 14 games with a left knee strain. He'll come off the bench Sunday and it's currently unclear if he'll be under any sort of minutes restriction. The small forward was seeing about 22 minutes of action per game and was averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds on 42.6 percent shooting prior to suffering his injury in mid-December. Daily fantasy players may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Winslow before slotting him into lineups.
