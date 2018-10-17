Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out for opener

Winslow (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's opener against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Winslow came into Wednesday with a doubtful designation, so this latest update doesn't come as a huge surprise. In addition to Wednesday, it was also noted that Winslow would probably miss Thursday's tilt with the Wizards as well, so he should open the season with back-to-back absences. With James Johnson (abdomen) also out, both Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo should see hefty workloads in the frontcourt.