Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out for opener
Winslow (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's opener against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Winslow came into Wednesday with a doubtful designation, so this latest update doesn't come as a huge surprise. In addition to Wednesday, it was also noted that Winslow would probably miss Thursday's tilt with the Wizards as well, so he should open the season with back-to-back absences. With James Johnson (abdomen) also out, both Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo should see hefty workloads in the frontcourt.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...