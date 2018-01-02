Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out for Wednesday

Winslow (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Winslow's absence Wednesday will be his 10th straight, and the swingman doesn't seem to be close to making a return. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Knicks, but it seems unlikely that he'll be healthy enough by then given that he hasn't even managed to get back to practicing.