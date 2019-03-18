Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday
Winslow (thigh) will not play Monday against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow also missed Sunday's game against the Hornets, so it's not overly surprising that he'll remain out on the second night of a back-to-back. Miami went with Dion Waiters at point guard Sunday, so expect he and Goran Dragic to take most of the primary ball-handling responsibilities in Winslow's absence.
