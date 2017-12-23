Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Saturday

Winslow (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As anticipated, Winslow will remain out of action for the seventh straight game as he continues to nurse a strained left knee. "He's getting close, but I don't have a timetable on him," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's doing a little work, pool work and bike work right now. We'll reevaluate [Sunday] and see if we can start to scale that up." Until further notice, consider Winslow questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.