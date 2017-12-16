Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Saturday

Winslow (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was surprisingly listed as questionable for Saturday's contest after the Heat initially projected that he'd miss roughly a week, but the team will exercise caution and hold him out for the second straight game. Winslow will travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip, however, opening up the possibility that he could return as soon as Monday in Atlanta.