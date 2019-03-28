Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Thursday

Winslow (thigh) is out Thursday against the Mavericks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow will be out for a seventh straight contest Thursday as he recovers from a thigh injury. With Josh Richardson (heel) also out, Dwyane Wade, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic could all see increased usage.

