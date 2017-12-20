Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Wednesday
Winslow (knee) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday as he continues to nurse a left knee strain. With James Johnson (ankle) out as well, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey should all see additional run.
