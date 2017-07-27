Heat's Justise Winslow: Says he's taking contact

Winslow (shoulder) indicated in an interview that he's going through contact drills, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum back in January, costing him the final three and a half months of the regular season. He was able to shed his sling in February and has now started taking part in drills, including those that allow contact. While Winslow did admit that he's yet to go through any scrimmages, the fact that he's already comfortable taking contact bodes well for a full recovery ahead of the 2017-18 season. He'll likely target the start of training camp for a return, so look for additional updates to be provided once camp nears.