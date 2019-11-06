Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 10 points in return

Winslow finishes with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of a 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Winslow returned to the lineup after a two game absence due to back soreness, but couldn't spark the Heat as they were shut down by Denver in the contest. Winslow wasn't as effective of a distributor in the contest, with a season-low assist total despite playing 30 minutes. The Duke product will look to bounce back as the road trip continues on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.