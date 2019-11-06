Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 10 points in return

Winslow finishes with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of a 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Winslow returned to the lineup after a two game absence due to back soreness, but couldn't spark the Heat as they were shut down by Denver in the contest. Winslow wasn't as effective of a distributor in the contest, with a season-low assist total despite playing 30 minutes. The Duke product will look to bounce back as the road trip continues on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.

More News
Our Latest Stories