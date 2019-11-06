Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 10 points in return
Winslow finishes with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes of a 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Winslow returned to the lineup after a two game absence due to back soreness, but couldn't spark the Heat as they were shut down by Denver in the contest. Winslow wasn't as effective of a distributor in the contest, with a season-low assist total despite playing 30 minutes. The Duke product will look to bounce back as the road trip continues on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...