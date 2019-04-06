Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 13 points in Friday's loss

Winslow tallied 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Winslow rejoined the starting lineup in this his second game back in action. The absence of Josh Richardson (groin) going forward means Winslow should be expected to earn no shortage of minutes across the last three regular season matchups.