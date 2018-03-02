Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 17 points in loss to Lakers

Winslow scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.

Winslow thrived in this up-tempo affair, tying his highest scoring total of the season while recording multiple steals for the fourth time in the last five games. Perhaps not coincidentally, both of his most productive games of the season have come over the last three, and he appears to be in the midst of a solid run of form if he can continue to command enough minutes.