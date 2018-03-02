Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 17 points in loss to Lakers
Winslow scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 loss to the Lakers.
Winslow thrived in this up-tempo affair, tying his highest scoring total of the season while recording multiple steals for the fourth time in the last five games. Perhaps not coincidentally, both of his most productive games of the season have come over the last three, and he appears to be in the midst of a solid run of form if he can continue to command enough minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 17 in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Game-time call with illness Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leaves practice early with stomach ailment•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...