Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores 20 points in loss
Winslow had 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Miami's 109-116 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday.
Winslow bounced back from a poor shooting effort in his previous outing while also filling the stat sheet for the third straight game. While he recorded a season-high mark of 43 minutes on Sunday, his future role will be clearer once both Jimmy Butler (personal) and Dion Waiters (suspension) return to the rotation. But after the first three games, Winslow has produced enough to become a valuable fantasy contributor on both ends of the court. Miami hosts Atlanta on Tuesday.
