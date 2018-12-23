Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores just eight points in start

Winslow ended with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 victory over the Bucks.

Winslow returned from a one-game absence and moved straight back into the starting lineup. After a period of standard league relevance, Winslow has struggled across his last four games, scoring a total of 23 points. As soon as the Heat have all their players back, Winslow is going to find it hard to put up value outside of only deeper formats.