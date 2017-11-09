Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 14 points

Winslow finished with a season-high 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 win over the Suns.

Winslow has started the year slowly, averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.2 minutes per game through the Heat's first 10 contests. He found his footing Wednesday, however, scoring efficiently and having a solid all-around performance. That said, the third-year man can probably still be ignored in the majority of fantasy formats until he proves he can be productive on a consistent basis.