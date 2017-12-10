Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 15 points Saturday
Winslow put up a season-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
Winslow's poor shooting in his three seasons in the NBA has prevented him from living up to his billing as a top-10 draft pick, but he was lights out for at least one day. While he'll need to shoot well for a few games a row before gaining any serious traction in most formats, Winslow could be worth a speculative pickup in deeper settings in the event Saturday's showing amounts to a breakthrough. Even some slight improvement from his season-long 42.9 percent mark from the field could be enough to make Winslow a useful depth piece, given the upside he offers in the defensive categories.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Moving back to bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting, but lacking in contributions•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 14 points•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Struggles in start Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Perfect from field in Monday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...