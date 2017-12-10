Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 15 points Saturday

Winslow put up a season-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

Winslow's poor shooting in his three seasons in the NBA has prevented him from living up to his billing as a top-10 draft pick, but he was lights out for at least one day. While he'll need to shoot well for a few games a row before gaining any serious traction in most formats, Winslow could be worth a speculative pickup in deeper settings in the event Saturday's showing amounts to a breakthrough. Even some slight improvement from his season-long 42.9 percent mark from the field could be enough to make Winslow a useful depth piece, given the upside he offers in the defensive categories.